FansTime Trading 54.9% Higher This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00659667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031243 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

