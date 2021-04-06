FantasyGold (FGC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $244,460.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00288603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.96 or 0.00759913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012286 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

