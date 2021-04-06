Fantom Hits 1-Day Volume of $387.66 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $387.66 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00671386 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

