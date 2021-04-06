Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of FTCH opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $276,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5,393.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,944 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

