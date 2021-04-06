FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Up to $88.22

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.22, but opened at $90.99. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

