FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Up to $88.22

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.22, but opened at $90.99. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
See Also: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.