Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

