Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.35% of Fastenal worth $97,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.