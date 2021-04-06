Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,241 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Fastenal worth $203,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

