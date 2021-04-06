FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of FB Financial worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

