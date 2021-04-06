Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0356 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $73,768.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011673 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.