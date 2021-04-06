Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.35

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.35 and last traded at $102.95, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,483 shares in the company, valued at $21,623,620.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 165,090 shares of company stock worth $14,187,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.