Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.05

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 1573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

