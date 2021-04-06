Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.86

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 500784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.