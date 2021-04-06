Feellike Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,329.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00269975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00113384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.67 or 0.00749642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00017306 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

