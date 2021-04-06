Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

FERGY opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

