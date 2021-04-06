Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. Societe Generale raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Ferrovial has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.