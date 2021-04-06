FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.35

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 46163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 23,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

