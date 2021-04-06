Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.65

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 5412507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,342 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.