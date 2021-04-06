FidexToken (FEX) Market Cap Hits $96,566.86

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. FidexToken has a market capitalization of $96,566.86 and $121.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FidexToken has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FidexToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00671386 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About FidexToken

FidexToken (CRYPTO:FEX) is a token. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,198,335,553 tokens. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market . The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

