Financial Analysis: Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) versus Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tesco alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tesco and Ingles Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesco and Ingles Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets $4.61 billion 0.28 $178.60 million N/A N/A

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 3.87% 24.07% 9.19%

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ingles Markets has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Tesco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 188 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and nine supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 109 pharmacies and 106 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in fluid dairy operations and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.