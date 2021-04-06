FintruX Network (FTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,590.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 160% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $22,590.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

