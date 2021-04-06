FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.69 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $28,857.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 201.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00060098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00657364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00079119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031489 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

