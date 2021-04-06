FIO Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $44.00 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $101.46 million and approximately $44.00 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002911 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 751,065,035 coins and its circulating supply is 228,437,816 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

