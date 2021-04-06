Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $7.42 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.37. The company had a trading volume of 107,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $257.54 and a one year high of $408.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.