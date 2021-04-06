First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of First Foundation worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in First Foundation by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Foundation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

FFWM opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

