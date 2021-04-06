First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 5.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 127,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,770,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.