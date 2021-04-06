First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.75

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 25727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,699,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

