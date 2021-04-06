First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FM. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.88.

Shares of FM traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.65. 2,040,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,784. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a PE ratio of -105.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.52.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

