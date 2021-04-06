First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Trading Up 1%

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 8,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.