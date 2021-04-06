First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) is Peterson Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 6.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management owned about 2.53% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,702,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after buying an additional 233,673 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,866. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

