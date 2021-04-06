First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 484,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 772,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.