FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.30

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.30 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 95.10 ($1.24), with a volume of 525194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.10 ($1.19).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

