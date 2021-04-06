FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.30

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.30 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 95.10 ($1.24), with a volume of 525194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.10 ($1.19).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.28.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.