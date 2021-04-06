FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

FGP opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.19) on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.95 ($1.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.41. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.28.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

