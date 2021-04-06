FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 46,142 shares.The stock last traded at $150.13 and had previously closed at $149.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 132.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 260,021 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

