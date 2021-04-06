Fisker (NYSE:FSR) versus Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brooge Energy and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge Energy $44.08 million 25.13 -$76.56 million $0.32 31.59 Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brooge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge Energy and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Brooge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brooge Energy and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fisker 0 3 6 0 2.67

Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.06%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Summary

Fisker beats Brooge Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. It also provides ancillary services, which include blending and circulation, heating, throughput, and intertank transfer. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited is headquartered in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

