Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.61. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 119,231 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

