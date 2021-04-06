Flamingo (FLM) Tops One Day Volume of $173.53 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 73.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $173.16 million and $173.53 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00270801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00746671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

