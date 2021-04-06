FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 134,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT opened at $280.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.99 and a 1 year high of $292.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

