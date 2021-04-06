FLIP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $315.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $732,023.53 and $315.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00671386 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

