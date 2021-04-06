FLO Market Capitalization Achieves $16.56 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One FLO token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $16.56 million and $69,670.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

