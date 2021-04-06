Float Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.75 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Float Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for $593.86 or 0.01023094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Float Protocol has a market cap of $43.71 million and $2.75 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00286566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.00751306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.01 or 0.99809954 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 79,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,600 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Buying and Selling Float Protocol

