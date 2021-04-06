Flow (Dapper Labs) Hits Market Capitalization of $473.95 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00664940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

