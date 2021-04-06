Flow (FLOW) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $138.84 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.89 or 0.00059828 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00288184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00105475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.54 or 0.00757177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012106 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

