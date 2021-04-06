Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Tops $28,435.61

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $28,435.61 and approximately $573.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00654276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

