Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

