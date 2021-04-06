Flux Reaches Market Cap of $18.84 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Flux has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $166,480.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 146,784,191 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

