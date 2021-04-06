FlypMe Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $380,584.58 and $984.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00057725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00671107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.