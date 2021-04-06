FOAM Price Reaches $0.11 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 2% against the dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $35.03 million and $268,587.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00662582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,866,873 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

