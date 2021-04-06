Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.85

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 17531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.37, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

